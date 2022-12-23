How can you compose music while driving a Porsche?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 23, 2022

Porsche Digital has created something called adaptive music technology 

Called the Soundtrack My Life, this technology will allow a user to adapt the music according to his or her driving style

While testing this technology, experts observed that in Macan, spherical sounds came to life automatically as soon as the traffic lights turned green 

Following this, the car created music in tandem with the movements 

The adaptive sound technology helps drivers become one with the driving situation    

To experience the technology, the driver will have to select basic musical mood

Then the software will access the pre-composed musical elements which...

...will then change according to the car's acceleration, speed and centrifugal force

Porsche wants to offer customers the experience in which they can also compose music depending on their moods
Know more about the technology
Click Here