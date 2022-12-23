How can you compose music while driving a Porsche?

Porsche Digital has created something called adaptive music technology
Called the Soundtrack My Life, this technology will allow a user to adapt the music according to his or her driving style
While testing this technology, experts observed that in Macan, spherical sounds came to life automatically as soon as the traffic lights turned green
Following this, the car created music in tandem with the movements
The adaptive sound technology helps drivers become one with the driving situation
To experience the technology, the driver will have to select basic musical mood
Then the software will access the pre-composed musical elements which...
...will then change according to the car's acceleration, speed and centrifugal force
Porsche wants to offer customers the experience in which they can also compose music depending on their moods