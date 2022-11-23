How Ather is charging up its EV journey in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2022

Ather Energy has inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu

 This will expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum

It is a significant jump from its current capacity of 120,000 units

The facility houses two units - one for battery production and other for vehicle assembly

The battery unit will have five assembly lines whereas the vehicle assembly unit will have two

The new facility has been equipped with Industry 4.0 technology

Ather claims to have improved its takt time by 10X and work content by 4X

Each Ather e-scooter currently goes through more than 1500 stringent tests

 Ather also plans to expand its Experience Centers to around 150 in 100 cities by March 2023
It is also investing heavily in the charging infrastructure
Click Here