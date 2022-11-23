How Ather is charging up its EV journey in India

Ather Energy has inaugurated its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
This will expand its production capacity to 420,000 units per annum
It is a significant jump from its current capacity of 120,000 units
The facility houses two units - one for battery production and other for vehicle assembly
The battery unit will have five assembly lines whereas the vehicle assembly unit will have two
The new facility has been equipped with Industry 4.0 technology
Ather claims to have improved its takt time by 10X and work content by 4X
Each Ather e-scooter currently goes through more than 1500 stringent tests
Ather also plans to expand its Experience Centers to around 150 in 100 cities by March 2023