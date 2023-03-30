Honda's electric two-wheelers are coming in 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 30, 2023

Honda is planning to launch to launch two electric two-wheelers in the Indian market

The EVs will be launched in 2024

One electric scooter will come with a fixed battery pack 

The other one will have a swappable battery setup

 Check product page

The fixed battery pack scooter will be built on an existing platform

Honda is also working on building its battery swapping stations

The battery swapping stations are already operational in Bangalore

Honda is testing Benly electric scooter in the Bangalore

Honda is also working on a dedicated EV platform and  a factory
To check out a Honda motorcycle that costs 23 lakhs and produces 214 bhp
Click Here