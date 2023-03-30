Honda's electric two-wheelers are coming in 2024

Honda is planning to launch to launch two electric two-wheelers in the Indian market
The EVs will be launched in 2024
One electric scooter will come with a fixed battery pack
The other one will have a swappable battery setup
The fixed battery pack scooter will be built on an existing platform
Honda is also working on building its battery swapping stations
The battery swapping stations are already operational in Bangalore
Honda is testing Benly electric scooter in the Bangalore
Honda is also working on a dedicated EV platform and a factory