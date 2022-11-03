Honda WR-V old vs new: What has changed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 03, 2022

Honda has launched the new generation WR-V SUV for global markets

But it is vastly different from the model currently sold in India

The 2022 WR-V comes with major changes in its design

The biggest change is at the front, which gets redesigned grille, headlights and bumper

At the sides, the new WR-V gets larger 17-inch wheel and sloping roofline

The rear of the WR-V also gets updated look with changes in the bumper and new tail lights

Honda WR-V boot space capacity has gone up to 380 litres with 60:40 split option for rear seats

The interior too is updated with new upholstery, infotainment screen among others

The new WR-V does not offer sunroof, something which the India-spec model offers

The new WR-V draws power from the same 1.5-litre petrol unit that drives Honda City
