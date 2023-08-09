Honda SP160 launched; What makes it special?

The SP160 is the third 160 cc motorcycle in Honda's portfoliio
The SP160 is a commuter motorcycle with a hint of sportiness to it.
The motorcycle uses the same 160 cc engine as the X-Blade. It produces 13.27 bhp and 14.58 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit
Honda is using a diamond-type frame for the SP160 which is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.
Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear, depending on the variant.
Honda is offering single-channel ABS as standard. There is no dual-channel ABS version on offer.
The motorcycle comes with a digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information
Honda will offer the SP125 in two variants. The prices start at Rs 1.18 lakh