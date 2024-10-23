Honda launches its first flex-fuel bike in India. Check out the CB300F FlexTech

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the new CB300F FlexTech, its first motorcycle to run on 85 per cent ethanol
The Honda CB300F FlexTech was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year
The Honda CB300F FlexTech is based on the standard motorcycle but the engine has been revised to run on an ethanol-gasoline mixture
The 293 cc single-cylinder flex-fuel engine makes 24.5 bhp and 25.9 Nm of peak torque, slightly higher than the standard bike
There are no major visual changes barring the green decal on the fuel tank cover with the ‘FlexTech’ lettering
The digital console gets an additional ethanol indicator, which glows when the bike is filled with an ethanol-gasoline blend with more than 85% ethanol content
The motorcycle comes with a USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS
The Honda CB300F FlexTech is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the standard bike
85% ethanol-blended fuel still remains scarcely available across the country