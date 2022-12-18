Honda has announced a price hike for its entire model range in India from January
Price of the entire model range will go up by ₹30,000
With this move, Honda joins automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Kia India, Renault and MG Motor who have stated to increase prices
The company says this hike will help it to offset the rising input costs and...
...prepare products according to the upcoming emission norms
The second phase of BS6 emission regulation will be implemented from April 2023
The new regulation will need vehicles to have a self-diagnostic device to monitor real time emission during driving the car
The rules will also need cars to have a programmed fuel injectors
This injector will help in controlling the level of fuel that is burnt