Honda is raising cost of its cars in India from next month

Published Dec 18, 2022

Honda has announced a price hike for its entire model range in India from January

Price of the entire model range will go up by 30,000

With this move, Honda joins automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Kia India, Renault and MG Motor who have stated to increase prices

The company says this hike will help it to offset the rising input costs and... 

...prepare products according to the upcoming emission norms

The second phase of BS6 emission regulation will be implemented from April 2023

The new regulation will need vehicles to have a self-diagnostic device to monitor real time emission during driving the car  

The rules will also need cars to have a programmed fuel injectors 

This injector will help in controlling the level of fuel that is burnt
