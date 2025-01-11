Honda Elevate goes Black! Check it out

Published Jan 11, 2025

Honda has launched Elevate Black Edition in the Indian market.

The new versions are placed on the top-end ZX variant.

The Black Edition is priced at 15.51 lakh whereas the CVT version costs 16.73 lakh.

The Signature Black Edition costs 15.71 lakh and 16.93 lakh for the CVT version. All prices are ex-showroom.

On the outside, there is a new black colour along with black alloy wheels as well. 

The Elevate also comes with design updates like black nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails.

The interior of the new variants also get a new all-black theme. 

The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging.
