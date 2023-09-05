Honda Elevate full price list: How it compared to all its rivals?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 05, 2023

Honda Cars launched the Elevate SUV on September 4 at 11 lakh

Despite aggressive pricing Honda Elevate isn't the most affordable compact SUV in its segment

Elevate's rivals like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, HyRyder and Astor have lower starting prices

However, Elevate will pinch its rivals with the price of its top-end variant at 16 lakh

 Check product page

At this price, the Elevate top-end will make even the mid-spec trims of almost all its rivals a run for their money

In fact, the SUV can challenge smaller models like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet on pricing

The pricing of the Honda Elevate SUV is introductory in nature and many change after the festive season

The SUV comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit

The engine can generate 119 bhp of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque
