Already unveiled in India, the compact SUV's pricing will be announced in September, ahead of festive season

Honda Elevate will be available in 10 exterior colour options, including 3 dual-tone themes

Check the monotone colours of the Honda Elevate compact SUV

Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic

Also check the three dual-tone paint options

Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof

The SUV is already available for booking across India

Elevate gets a strong and muscular look thanks to its chunky design

Inside the cabin, it gets a host of interesting features
