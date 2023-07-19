Already unveiled in India, the compact SUV's pricing will be announced in September, ahead of festive season
Honda Elevate will be available in 10 exterior colour options, including 3 dual-tone themes
Check the monotone colours of the Honda Elevate compact SUV
Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic
Also check the three dual-tone paint options
Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof
The SUV is already available for booking across India
Elevate gets a strong and muscular look thanks to its chunky design
Inside the cabin, it gets a host of interesting features