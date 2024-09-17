Honda Cars India has introduced a special Apex Edition model for the Elevate SUV to mark the festive season. The new edition comes with exterior and interior cosmetic updates.
The Apex Edition is based on the V and VX trims and is priced ₹15,000 higher. Starting price is ₹12.86 lakh for V MT variant, and ₹15.25 lakh for VX CVT variant.
The Honda Elevate Apex Edition gets piano black accents with silver highlights on the front and rear bumper. The tailgate and front fender feature Apex Edition emblems.
Inside the Apex Edition features a dual tone Ivory and Black scheme alongside exclusive upholstery, cushions, leatherette trims, and ambient lighting.
The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can either be mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT.
With the 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC engine, the Honda Elevate makes 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of maximum torque. Honda Cars also offers CNG kit installation from factory.
The Elevate is fitted with a seven-inch TFT cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets a wireless charger and a panoramic sunroof.
Creature comforts in the Elevate SUV are enhanced with rear AC vents, auto climate control, and an air purifier. Cargo space stands at 458 litres.
The Honda Elevate gets six airbags, ABS, and an in-house ADAS suite of features. The car is equipped with a blind-spot camera, VSA with traction control, ABS, and auto-dimming IRVMs.