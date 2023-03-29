Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade produces more than 200 HP and costs 23 lakhs ex-showroom 

A CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is on showcase at HMSI's plant in Manesar

The motorcycle is finished in Matte Pearl Morion Black colour scheme which gives the motorcycle a stealthy look

The motorcycle uses sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres 

The engine on duty is a 1,000 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine

It produces 214 hp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch

Suspension duties are performed by Showa in the front as well as at the rear

Braking duties are done by 330 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear

There is LED lighting, a digital TFT screen and dual-channel ABS on offer
