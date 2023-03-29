A CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is on showcase at HMSI's plant in Manesar
The motorcycle is finished in Matte Pearl Morion Black colour scheme which gives the motorcycle a stealthy look
The motorcycle uses sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres
The engine on duty is a 1,000 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four cylinder engine
It produces 214 hp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch
Suspension duties are performed by Showa in the front as well as at the rear
Braking duties are done by 330 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear
There is LED lighting, a digital TFT screen and dual-channel ABS on offer