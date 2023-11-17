Honda CB350 is the newest rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda has launched the new CB350 in the Indian market.
It is a retro version of the H'ness CB350
The CB350 is designed as a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350
The CB350 uses the same underpinnings and engine as the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS
The CB350 comes with long metal fenders, a different exhaust design, covered telescopic forks and a split seat setup.
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting, emergency stop signal and traction control
The Honda CB350 will be available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro.
They are priced at ₹1,99,900 and ₹2,17,800. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Customers can book the motorcycle at their nearest BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence soon.