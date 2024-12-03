Honda Amaze 2024 to launch tomorrow: Latest teaser reveals more details

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 03, 2024

Honda Cars will launch the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan on December 4

Honda has released the latest teaser of the new Amaze revealing certain details

It shows the new-look grille of the Amaze with lhoneycomb design and less of chrome

The updated taillight design of the Amaze with three vertical slats is also visibile

 Check product page

The headlight units of the Amaze will be sleeker than before with LED DRLS similar to the City

Honda had earlier revealed the looks of the interior with updated design with dual-tone theme

It has also teased that the new Amaze will come with advanced safety features like the ADAS technology

The new Amaze, which has already been leaked through several spy shots, will renew rivarly with Maruti Dzire
Also watch our first drive review ofthe Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its 2024 avatar
Click Here