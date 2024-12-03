Honda Amaze 2024 to launch tomorrow: Latest teaser reveals more details

Honda Cars will launch the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan on December 4
Honda has released the latest teaser of the new Amaze revealing certain details
It shows the new-look grille of the Amaze with lhoneycomb design and less of chrome
The updated taillight design of the Amaze with three vertical slats is also visibile
The headlight units of the Amaze will be sleeker than before with LED DRLS similar to the City
Honda had earlier revealed the looks of the interior with updated design with dual-tone theme
It has also teased that the new Amaze will come with advanced safety features like the ADAS technology
The new Amaze, which has already been leaked through several spy shots, will renew rivarly with Maruti Dzire