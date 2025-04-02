Hero Xtreme 250R: Quick review

The Xtreme 250R is a head turner with its muscular design. It takes design inspiration from Concept 2.5R XTunt
The motorcycle performs really well in the corners. However, the tyres could have provided better feedback.
In terms of the ride quality, the suspension is compliant and handles the rough roads quite well as long as the rider is not going very fast.
While doing highway speeds, the motorcycle feels stable and the motorcycle does not bounce around.
The engine has a mild buzz in the low-end where they don't really bother and in the mid-range, the engine gets refined and in the top-end.
The vibrations do increase and get a bit bothersome because the fuel tank also start vibrating along with the foot pegs and the handlebar
However, the engine does have a rev-happy nature and it screams to its red line with enthusiasm.
Brakes are the weak link with the Xtreme 250R. The rider needs to pull the front brake lever quite a bit and the rear one causes the motorcycle to fishtail
Xtreme 250R comes with all-LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and a USB port.