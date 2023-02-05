Hero Xoom or Honda Activa: Which one you should go for?

Hero Xoom, recently launched, rivals the likes of Honda Activa
The Xoom gets a sporty and futuristic design against Activa's look
Activa produces 7.69 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque
Xoom churns 8.03 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque
Honda Activa comes with a drum brake at the front as well as the rear
Hero Xoom offers a 190 mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear
Activa comes with keyless entry and an external fuel filler cap
Xoom offers digital cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and USB charger
Price of Activa ranges from ₹74,536 to ₹80,537
Cost of Xoom ranges from ₹68,599 to ₹76,699