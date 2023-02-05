Hero Xoom or Honda Activa: Which one you should go for?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 05, 2023

Hero Xoom, recently launched, rivals the likes of Honda Activa

Hero Xoom, recently launched, rivals the likes of Honda Activa

The Xoom gets a sporty and futuristic design against Activa's look

Activa produces 7.69 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque

Xoom churns 8.03 bhp and 8.7 Nm of torque

Honda Activa comes with a drum brake at the front as well as the rear

Hero Xoom offers a 190 mm disc brake at the front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear  

Activa comes with keyless entry and an external fuel filler cap

Xoom offers digital cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and USB charger

Price of Activa ranges from 74,536 to 80,537 

Cost of Xoom ranges from 68,599 to 76,699 
Know more about these two scooters
Click Here