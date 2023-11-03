Hero Splendor Plus: Top 5 things to know

Published Nov 03, 2023

Hero Splendor+ is known for its reliability, ease of rideability and low cost of maintainence

One of the highlights of the motorcycle is its fuel efficiency. 

According to ARAI, the Hero Splendor Plus has a fuel efficiency of 80.6 kmpl.

The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

There is a halogen headlamp in the front

The engine is a fairly simple 97.2 cc, single cylinder unit. It is fuel-injected and air-cooled

It produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit

Hero Splendor Plus is priced between 74,491 and 75,811. Both prices are ex-showroom
