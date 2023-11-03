Hero Splendor Plus: Top 5 things to know

Hero Splendor+ is known for its reliability, ease of rideability and low cost of maintainence
One of the highlights of the motorcycle is its fuel efficiency.
According to ARAI, the Hero Splendor Plus has a fuel efficiency of 80.6 kmpl.
The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
There is a halogen headlamp in the front
The engine is a fairly simple 97.2 cc, single cylinder unit. It is fuel-injected and air-cooled
It produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit
Hero Splendor Plus is priced between ₹74,491 and ₹75,811. Both prices are ex-showroom