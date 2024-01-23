Hero Mavrick 440 is the latest rival to Royal Enfield Classic 350

Hero MotoCorp has revealed its flagship motorcycle in the Indian market.
It is called Mavrick 440
The Mavrick 440 is the second motorcycle to come from the partnership of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.
Mavrick 440 uses a 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine from the Harley-Davidson X440.
The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The long-stroke engine is tuned for torque as it produces 90 per cent of torque from 2,000 rpm.
There are 43 mm telescopic front forks and a twin shocks at the rear
The Hero Mavrick also comes with an LCD screen for the instrument console that packs a host of information.
It comes with Bluetooth connectivity bringing calls and SMS alerts, music playback as well and turn-by-turn navigation, while a host of connected features are accessible via the mobile app.
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.