Here's your first look at the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Facelift's cabin

Porsche has pulled the wraps of the 2024 Cayenne facelift’s interior ahead of its official global debut on April 18, 2023. The cabin gets a completely new look that’s more tech-friendly than before.
The third-gen Cayenne facelift’s cabin gets a complete overhaul with the highlight being the new 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster with a curved screen that replaces the analogue tachometer on the current model.
The unit comes with up to 7 display modes bringing all the essential information, while you get digitised version of Porsche’s traditional five-circle design.
The centre console features the 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Siri voice command for select functions. The touchscreen unit gets navigation as standard and can also stream video for occupants when the vehicle is stationary.
Porsche has also added a new 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger that gives occupants control over navigation and media. This screen can stream videos when on the move.
Also new on the Porsche Cayenne facelift is the HVAC system that now gets a glass surface over a black panel and gets touch recognition with haptic feedback.
Thankfully, Porsche has retained some physical controls including the zolume knob on the luxury performance SUV. The cabin also gets cooled wireless charging pad, and two USB-C ports.
Porsche designers have also relocated the gearshift selector to the right of the steering wheel, away from the centre console, where it was previously placed.
Other upgrades include the redesigned multi-function steering wheel inspired by the one on the 911. The unit comes with separate stalks for cruise control on lower and drive modes on the right side.