Here's when deliveries of Triumph Speed 400 will begin

Published Jul 27, 2023

Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month from authorised dealerships

The motorcycle is priced at 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

It can be booked at a token amount of 10,000

The OEM has already started dispatching the Speed 400 to the dealerships

The motorcycles will be produced at Bajaj Auto's new plant in Chakan

Powering the bike is a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

It has been tuned for 39.5 bhp of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque

It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch

There are 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tyres sourced from Apollo and MRFs
