Here's when deliveries of Triumph Speed 400 will begin

Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month from authorised dealerships
The motorcycle is priced at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
It can be booked at a token amount of ₹10,000
The OEM has already started dispatching the Speed 400 to the dealerships
The motorcycles will be produced at Bajaj Auto's new plant in Chakan
Powering the bike is a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
It has been tuned for 39.5 bhp of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque
It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch
There are 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tyres sourced from Apollo and MRFs