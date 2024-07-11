Here's what's new with Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

Hyundai has launched the Knight Edition of the Exter in the Indian market.
The price for the new micro SUV starts at ₹8.38 lakh and goes up to ₹10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
The Knight Edition only comes with cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
The interior is finished in an all-black theme along with red accents.
For the exterior, there are side sill garnishes, front and rear skid plates, and the Hyundai logo finished in black.
There are brake calipers finished in red and a Knight emblem.
The 15-inch alloy wheels on (SX(O) Connect are finished in black.
The footwell lighting is also red now. The door handles and the steering is finished in black satin colour.
There is also a metal scuff plate, floor mats with red stitching and red piping on the seats.