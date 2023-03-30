Here's what's special about Porsche Cayenne facelift's cabin?

Published Mar 30, 2023

New Porsche Cayenne SUV is all set to debut on April 18

 Its interior gets three digital displays integrated into the dashboard

 The displays are connected and cover the entire width of the dashboard

The display right in front of the driver comes in the form of the instrument cluster and shows vital info

 The centre console sports an infotainment display

The screen for the front passenger appears to be for entertainment purposes

The 12.3-inch rectangular display at the centre dominates the dashboard

It claims to support Siri's voice commands to operate vehicle functions 

 It gets online connected navigation as a standard feature
The upcoming new Porsche Cayenne will arrive with a redesigned steering wheel
