Here's what's special about Porsche Cayenne facelift's cabin?

New Porsche Cayenne SUV is all set to debut on April 18
Its interior gets three digital displays integrated into the dashboard
The displays are connected and cover the entire width of the dashboard
The display right in front of the driver comes in the form of the instrument cluster and shows vital info
The centre console sports an infotainment display
The screen for the front passenger appears to be for entertainment purposes
The 12.3-inch rectangular display at the centre dominates the dashboard
It claims to support Siri's voice commands to operate vehicle functions
It gets online connected navigation as a standard feature