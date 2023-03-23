Here's how to remove scratches from car touchscreen

We all love the touchscreen infotainment systems in our car cabins
Despite regular use of touch-sensitive displays, we often forget about taking their care
We often touch the car touchscreens with dirty or sweaty hands, spoiling them
Some simple methods can be followed to clean the car's touchscreens
Remove scratches by taking toothpaste on soft cloth or cotton and rubbing on the screen gently
A paste of baking powder and water can also help clean screen
Applying some vegetable oil can also be useful in removing visible scratches
Specific scratch-elimination creams available in the market can be useful too
All these liquids should be rubbed on the screen in spinning motion