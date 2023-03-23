Here's how to remove scratches from car touchscreen

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 23, 2023

We all love the touchscreen infotainment systems in our car cabins

 Despite regular use of touch-sensitive displays, we often forget about taking their care

We often touch the car touchscreens with dirty or sweaty hands, spoiling them

 Some simple methods can be followed to clean the car's touchscreens

 Remove scratches by taking toothpaste on soft cloth or cotton and rubbing on the screen gently

A paste of baking powder and water can also help clean screen

 Applying some vegetable oil can also be useful in removing visible scratches

Specific scratch-elimination creams available in the market can be useful too

 All these liquids should be rubbed on the screen in spinning motion
Click to read detailed report
Click Here