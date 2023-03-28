Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to 2.5 hours

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 28, 2023

This expressway brings down the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun substantially

The expressway is expected to boost the economic activities around the corridor

The expressway is expected to be completed by March 2024

The Uttarakhand CM has said that the expressway could be completed before the proposed deadline

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is going to be one of the key expressways in North India

The road is expected to enhance connectivity across the region substantially

This expressway will reduce distance between Delhi and Dehradun from 235 km to 210 km

This expressway is being built at a cost of 13,000 crore

The last 20 km stretch of the expressway will pass through an eco-sensitive zone
