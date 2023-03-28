This expressway brings down the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun substantially
The expressway is expected to boost the economic activities around the corridor
The expressway is expected to be completed by March 2024
The Uttarakhand CM has said that the expressway could be completed before the proposed deadline
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is going to be one of the key expressways in North India
The road is expected to enhance connectivity across the region substantially
This expressway will reduce distance between Delhi and Dehradun from 235 km to 210 km
This expressway is being built at a cost of ₹13,000 crore
The last 20 km stretch of the expressway will pass through an eco-sensitive zone