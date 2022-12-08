Here's all you need to know about BYD Atto 3 electric vehicle

BYD Atto 3 electric crossover retails in India at ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom)
BYD Atto 3's electric motor produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque
The EV can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds
There are three riding modes on offer- Eco, Normal and Sport
The electric SUV has a wind resistance coefficient of 0.29 CD
BYD Atto 3 gets an aerodynamic profile with a 'Dragon face' aesthetics in design
As for safety, BYD Atto 3 comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD
BYD Atto 3 has a driving range of 510km as per ARAI
It gets 12.8-inch rotating main infotainment screen,360-degree camera