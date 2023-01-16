Here's all about Liger's self-balancing electric scooters

Liger Mobility unveiled two self-balancing electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023
Liger X and X+ will go on sale later this year
The electric scooters will be available for bookings in mid-2023
These scooters are claimed to have world's first self-balancing technology
The technology leverages core sciences, IoT and AI
The EV firm claims that this industry-first technology will ensure enhanced rider safety
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack
The battery pack is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions