Having a heart attack? This EV can save you

Published Nov 04, 2022

This Chinese EV promises to help in case you develop health issues behind the wheels

Renault-backed Chinese EV maker BeyonCa aims to redefine what EVs can do

Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car was unveiled in China last week

The EV will be fitted with sensors, cameras to monitor driver’s vital signs

Its AI will speak to the driver if it detects abnormal symptoms

If there’s no response, the EV will take over and guide the vehicle to safety

Virtual doctors can check in on the patient via the screen of the smart cockpit

BeyonCa aims to start production of the Opus 1 electric car next year

The Chinese EV maker is expected to start the deliveries from 2024
