Having a heart attack? This EV can save you

This Chinese EV promises to help in case you develop health issues behind the wheels
Renault-backed Chinese EV maker BeyonCa aims to redefine what EVs can do
Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car was unveiled in China last week
The EV will be fitted with sensors, cameras to monitor driver’s vital signs
Its AI will speak to the driver if it detects abnormal symptoms
If there’s no response, the EV will take over and guide the vehicle to safety
Virtual doctors can check in on the patient via the screen of the smart cockpit
BeyonCa aims to start production of the Opus 1 electric car next year
The Chinese EV maker is expected to start the deliveries from 2024