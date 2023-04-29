Have an old car? Know how to take care of it

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 29, 2023

Are you an owner of an old car model and don't have plans to change it any time soon?

The following tips can help you to keep your car in good running condition

A regular maintenance of the braking system is a must!

Leaking brake fluid needs immediate attention

Keep a tab on the wear and tear of wheels and also the air pressure in them 

Ensure the working of the steering system is smooth 

Windshield wipers give better visibility to the driver and hence keeping a check on their condition is a must

Make a habit to check the fuel line at regular intervals as leaking ones can lead to fire 
Know more about these care tips in detail
Click Here