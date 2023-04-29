Have an old car? Know how to take care of it

Are you an owner of an old car model and don't have plans to change it any time soon?
The following tips can help you to keep your car in good running condition
A regular maintenance of the braking system is a must!
Leaking brake fluid needs immediate attention
Keep a tab on the wear and tear of wheels and also the air pressure in them
Ensure the working of the steering system is smooth
Windshield wipers give better visibility to the driver and hence keeping a check on their condition is a must
Make a habit to check the fuel line at regular intervals as leaking ones can lead to fire