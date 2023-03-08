Have a Mercedes? Now, your car can be your payment device

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 08, 2023

Mercedes-Benz has enabled native in-car digital payment functionality called Mercedes pay+ 

The luxury automaker is world’s first to use Visa’s Delegated Authentication and Visa Cloud Token Framework technology to create secured native in-car payment

Mercedes-Benz owners no longer need to put the PIN on the MBUX infotainment screen or to use a smartphone to verify a payment in the car

The brand informs that Visa Cloud Tokens provide an extra layer of security to protect and encrypt sensitive payment information

 Check product page

This in-car payments will be expanded to other car-related services as well

The company has plans to include fingerprint application later this year so that one can just use his or her fingerprint to authorise payments

Currently, this service has just started in Germany

In coming months, the premium automaker aims to launch this in other European markets
Know more about Mercedes-Benz
Click Here