Have a Mercedes? Now, your car can be your payment device

Mercedes-Benz has enabled native in-car digital payment functionality called Mercedes pay+
The luxury automaker is world’s first to use Visa’s Delegated Authentication and Visa Cloud Token Framework technology to create secured native in-car payment
Mercedes-Benz owners no longer need to put the PIN on the MBUX infotainment screen or to use a smartphone to verify a payment in the car
The brand informs that Visa Cloud Tokens provide an extra layer of security to protect and encrypt sensitive payment information
This in-car payments will be expanded to other car-related services as well
The company has plans to include fingerprint application later this year so that one can just use his or her fingerprint to authorise payments
Currently, this service has just started in Germany
In coming months, the premium automaker aims to launch this in other European markets