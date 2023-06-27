Has your Kia Carens been recalled? Check here

Kia has issued second recall for Carens MPV since it was launched in Feb last year
Over 30,000 units have been recalled for a software update
These include those manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023
Recalled units will be inspected and software will be updated, if required
There may be a potential error in the cluster booting process of these units
This may cause the cluster to go blank
The first recall was conducted in May last year
More than 4,000 units of the three-row MPV were recalled
The previous issue was related to software as well