Has your Kia Carens been recalled? Check here

Published Jun 27, 2023

Kia has issued second recall for Carens MPV since it was launched in Feb last year

Over 30,000 units have been recalled for a software update

These include those manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023

Recalled units will be inspected and software will be updated, if required

There may be a potential error in the cluster booting process of these units

This may cause the cluster to go blank

 The first recall was conducted in May last year

More than 4,000 units of the three-row MPV were recalled

The previous issue was related to software as well
