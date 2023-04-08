Harley-Davidson’s Royal Enfield rival teased; to be built by Hero MotoCorp

Harley-Davidson has dropped the first teaser images of the HD 4XX roadster in the prototype stage. The upcoming offering is the American giant’s promising new motorcycle built for India, in India.
The HD 4XX gets the quintessential retro flare with the teardrop fuel tank but it’s modern with the LED headlight, machined alloy wheels and stubby tail.
Powertrain details are under wraps for now but the 4XX in the name promises a displacement between 400-450 cc. The newly-developed engine will most likely be a single-cylinder air and oil-cooled unit.
The digital console brings another modern touch to the Harley HD 4XX and promises a redline at 8,000 rpm. This could be a long-stroke engine.
The 4XX will be the most affordable Harley in India and going by the images, it will come equipped with USD front forks and twin shocks at the rear
The upcoming motorcycle will also get machine alloy wheels with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear units wrapped in Ceat tyres
The Harley 4XX will also get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The brake calipers though are axially-mounted.
The Harley-Davidson HD 4XX is expected to arrive in showrooms around the festive season this year.
The 4XX will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp and sold through Harley dealerships pan India. Hero looks after the sales and distribution of Harley in the country.