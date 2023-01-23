Harley-Davidson reveals seven limited-edition models

Published Jan 23, 2023

Harley-Davidson has kicked-off its year long 120th anniversary celebrations this year

The manufacturer has released its 2023 line-up that includes seven limited edition motorcycles

The limited edition range will have a restricted production run

These include special paint work with intricate colour and design combinations

 The anniversary edition range includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary

It also includes Breakout performance cruiser, Street Glide Special Anniversary and Road Glide Special Anniversary

 Other models include Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary

The 120th anniversary edition motorcycles get a special paint scheme
 The fuel tank medallion is gold-plated and depicts an art deco rendition of the eagle
