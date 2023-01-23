Harley-Davidson reveals seven limited-edition models

Harley-Davidson has kicked-off its year long 120th anniversary celebrations this year
The manufacturer has released its 2023 line-up that includes seven limited edition motorcycles
The limited edition range will have a restricted production run
These include special paint work with intricate colour and design combinations
The anniversary edition range includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary
It also includes Breakout performance cruiser, Street Glide Special Anniversary and Road Glide Special Anniversary
Other models include Fat Boy 114 Anniversary and Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary
The 120th anniversary edition motorcycles get a special paint scheme