Harley-Davidson goes slow with this electric motorcycle's production

Harley-Davidson pushes the production of LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric vehicle
The company intends to start the production in the second half of 2023
According to reports, the premium motorcycle company has also reduced the production number of this EV
Now, the company wants to build 750 to 2,000 units of the electric bike
This move is expected to hit the brand's revenue
This electric motorcycle is based on S2 Arro architecture
It sits on 19-inch wheel set
The company claims that the bike is capable to generate 80 hp of power output