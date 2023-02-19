Harley-Davidson goes slow with this electric motorcycle's production

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2023

Harley-Davidson pushes the production of LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric vehicle

The company intends to start the production in the second half of 2023 

According to reports, the premium motorcycle company has also reduced the production number of this EV

Now, the company wants to build 750 to 2,000 units of the electric bike

This move is expected to hit the brand's revenue

This electric motorcycle is based on S2 Arro architecture

It sits on 19-inch wheel set 

The company claims that the bike is capable to generate 80 hp of power output
Know more about this EV from Harley Davidson
Click Here