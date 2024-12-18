Happy Birthday WagonR: India's timeless classic turns 25

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market.
Till now, the brand has sold 32 lakh units of the WagonR.
The initial set of rivals of the WagonR were Hyundai Santro, Tata Indica and Daewoo Matiz. All these cars are now discontinued.
The WagonR is also exported to several foreign markets like Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, among others.
Did you know that WagonR was one of the first small car in the country to offer both power steering and front power windows?
It is offered with a 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. There is also CNG powertrain on offer.
In FY 2024, WagonR emerged as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the third consecutive time.
The WagonR has not received a good rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
There is also a sustained preference towards SUV body type and models like Nissan Magnite have entered the fray at price points that are close to that of the WagonR.