Happy 70th anniversary, Bentley Grand Tourer!

Bentley is celebrating 70 years of one of its iconic 1953 Grand Tourer model

For the ocassion, the marque has created a one-off Continental GT Azure

This one-off model takes inspiration from R-Type Continental, JAS 949 which was built in 1953 

The new Continental GT V8 Azure is hand painted in Old English White 

The interior comes with Cricket Ball leather

The new model features eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and active all-wheel drive

The 1953 model came with four seats and it was built in aluminium over a steel frame

The 70-year-old model came in ivory with a red interior and a manual gearbox

The Bentley JAS 949 was delivered to its first owner in Switzerland in December 1953
