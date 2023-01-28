Happy 70th anniversary, Bentley Grand Tourer!

Bentley is celebrating 70 years of one of its iconic 1953 Grand Tourer model
For the ocassion, the marque has created a one-off Continental GT Azure
This one-off model takes inspiration from R-Type Continental, JAS 949 which was built in 1953
The new Continental GT V8 Azure is hand painted in Old English White
The interior comes with Cricket Ball leather
The new model features eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and active all-wheel drive
The 1953 model came with four seats and it was built in aluminium over a steel frame
The 70-year-old model came in ivory with a red interior and a manual gearbox
The Bentley JAS 949 was delivered to its first owner in Switzerland in December 1953