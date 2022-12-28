Government to build regulatory ecosystem for pre-owned car market

The Ministry of Road Rransport and Highways has amended Chapter III of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989
An authorization certificate will be given to registered dealers
The certificate will identify the authenticity of a dealer
The procedure for the intimation of delivery of vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed
There is clarification of the responsibilities and the powers of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles
The dealer would need to apply for renewal of RC, PUC, duplicate RC, NOC, Transfer of Ownership.
The maintenance of an electronic vehicle trip register has been mandated
The trip register would consist of mileage, driver, time, namely trip purpose, details of trip etc
These rules will help in recognizing intermediaries or dealers of registered vehicles