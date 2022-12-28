Government to build regulatory ecosystem for pre-owned car market

 The Ministry of Road Rransport and Highways has amended Chapter III of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989

An authorization certificate will be given to registered dealers

The certificate will identify the authenticity of a dealer

The procedure for the intimation of delivery of vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed

There is clarification of the responsibilities and the powers of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles

The dealer would need to apply for renewal of RC, PUC, duplicate RC, NOC, Transfer of Ownership.

The maintenance of an electronic vehicle trip register has been mandated 

The trip register would consist of mileage, driver, time, namely trip purpose, details of trip etc

These rules will help in recognizing intermediaries or dealers of registered vehicles
