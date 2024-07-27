Google has announced a host of new features for Google Maps specifically for the Indian market
The navigation app is now powered by AI and local partnerships, which allow it incorporate several innovations to address the mobility needs of Indian users
Here are the new features that you will soon get on the Google maps navigation app
Google Maps will now be able to alert four-wheeler drivers about narrow roads
The company has developed an AI model specifically to analyse narrow roads and suggest alternative routes without a significant delay in travel time
Google Maps will now finally show flyovers and will help users prepare to take one well ahead of time, alternatively avoid one when necessary
Google is also rolling out EV charging locators on both Google Maps and Google Search for electric two-wheeler users, a first in the world
The company has collaborated with EV charging providers in India including ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq to add over 8,000 charging stations
Users will also be able to book metro tickets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri