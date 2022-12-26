Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year 

The TVS NTorq 125 got a big update this year and it is the most expensive trim yet
This new model received a new TFT screen and LCD unit with multiple features like voice assistance, track function, among others
The Keeway Vieste 300 is a maxi-styled scooter with 278 cc single-cylinder engine
The price of this scooter stands at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Another Keeway scooter, 300i was launched which has the same underpinnings as the Vieste 300
The scooter produces power output of 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm of torque
The Hero Pleasure+ 110 XTEC came with some noteworthy updates
It comes with new chrome accents and a pillion seat backrest
Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched this year is about ₹19,000 more expensive than the standard version
This latest version received a bigger 12-inch rear tyre