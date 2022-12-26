Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2022

The TVS NTorq 125 got a big update this year and it is the most expensive trim yet

This new model received a new TFT screen and LCD unit with multiple features like voice assistance, track function, among others

The Keeway Vieste 300 is a maxi-styled scooter with 278 cc single-cylinder engine  

The price of this scooter stands at 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Another Keeway scooter, 300i was launched which has the same underpinnings as the Vieste 300 

The scooter produces power output of 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm of torque 

The Hero Pleasure+ 110 XTEC came with some noteworthy updates 

It comes with new chrome accents and a pillion seat backrest

Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched this year is about 19,000 more expensive than the standard version 

This latest version received a bigger 12-inch rear tyre  
Know more about this scooters
Click Here