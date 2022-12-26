Goodbye 2022: Top car launches that impressed us the most

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 26, 2022

The Citroen C3 is the second offering from the French automaker that offers generous space and come with two petrol options  

The Maruti Suzuki gave its popular Alto a facelift this year and brought it as Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came up with major updated looks and plenty of new features

The most affordable electric car in the Indian market now, the Tata Tiago EV promises to offer a range up to 300 km 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was one of the highlights of this year, offering strong hybrid technology

The Scorpio-N is a brand new model from Mahindra that offers numerous features similar to XUV700  

The new Honda City Hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with a pair of electric motors

Jeep introduced Meridian, its three-row premium SUV, which competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner   

The Volvo XC40 Recharge features a 78 kWh battery pack and claims to offer a range of 400 kms

A luxury EV, Mercedes-Benz EQS was launched at a price of 1.50 crore this year
To know more about these cars in detail
Click Here