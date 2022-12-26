Goodbye 2022: Top car launches that impressed us the most

The Citroen C3 is the second offering from the French automaker that offers generous space and come with two petrol options
The Maruti Suzuki gave its popular Alto a facelift this year and brought it as Alto K10
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza came up with major updated looks and plenty of new features
The most affordable electric car in the Indian market now, the Tata Tiago EV promises to offer a range up to 300 km
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was one of the highlights of this year, offering strong hybrid technology
The Scorpio-N is a brand new model from Mahindra that offers numerous features similar to XUV700
The new Honda City Hybrid comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated with a pair of electric motors
Jeep introduced Meridian, its three-row premium SUV, which competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner
The Volvo XC40 Recharge features a 78 kWh battery pack and claims to offer a range of 400 kms
A luxury EV, Mercedes-Benz EQS was launched at a price of ₹1.50 crore this year