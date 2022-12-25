Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2022

The Russian-Ukraine war forced many notable automakers to exit Russia this year

The war also pressure on the already strained automotive supply chain 

The ongoing war has also impacted the crude oil supply chain

The accident of Cyrus Mistry brought the discussion around vehicle safety back into the limelight

Mistry's tragic death sparked talks over safety of rear passengers in a car 

Findings showed that Mistry did not wear seatbelt while the car was overspeeding

RBI increased repo rates four times this year which impacted prices of vehicles

In 2022, many states and union territories in India launched their respective EV policies 

Due to high prices of petrol and diesel, demand for CNG-enabled cars saw an increase
