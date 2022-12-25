Goodbye 2022: These key events stirred the auto industry this year

The Russian-Ukraine war forced many notable automakers to exit Russia this year
The war also pressure on the already strained automotive supply chain
The ongoing war has also impacted the crude oil supply chain
The accident of Cyrus Mistry brought the discussion around vehicle safety back into the limelight
Mistry's tragic death sparked talks over safety of rear passengers in a car
Findings showed that Mistry did not wear seatbelt while the car was overspeeding
RBI increased repo rates four times this year which impacted prices of vehicles
In 2022, many states and union territories in India launched their respective EV policies
Due to high prices of petrol and diesel, demand for CNG-enabled cars saw an increase