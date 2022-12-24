Goodbye 2022: These Indian concept EVs grabbed many eyeballs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 24, 2022

This year saw some notable and innovative concept EVs from Indian automakers

These concept EVs surely announces India's arrival in the EV segment

Tata Motors showcased Avinya concept car as an all-electric MPV 

This concept EV is based on Gen 3 architecture 

The automaker also revealed another concept EV, Tata Curvv

This electric vehicle combines the sportiness of an SUV and elegance of a coupe

It features slim LED lights at the front and rear 

Mahindra also showcased five various concept electric SUVs this year

These concept electric SUVs feature advanced technologies
Know more about these concept EVs
