Goodbye 2022: These Indian concept EVs grabbed many eyeballs

This year saw some notable and innovative concept EVs from Indian automakers
These concept EVs surely announces India's arrival in the EV segment
Tata Motors showcased Avinya concept car as an all-electric MPV
This concept EV is based on Gen 3 architecture
The automaker also revealed another concept EV, Tata Curvv
This electric vehicle combines the sportiness of an SUV and elegance of a coupe
It features slim LED lights at the front and rear
Mahindra also showcased five various concept electric SUVs this year
These concept electric SUVs feature advanced technologies