Goodbye 2022: These concept cars made heads turn this year

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX comes with a distinctive design
This concept vehicle covered more than 1,200 km on a single charge
Its design is highly aerodynamic and comes with a drag coefficient of 0.17
BMW showcased iX Flow this year at CES 2022
This EV is laminated with electrophoretic film that contains microcapsules
This makes the EV capable to change its exterior colour and design
The all-electric Jeep Magneto 2.0 is a crazy looking off-roader based on Wrangler
The much-awaited Sony Vision S 02 was unveiled at the CES 2022 earlier this year
This concept EV from Sony promises to offer 536 hp of power output