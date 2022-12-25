Goodbye 2022: These concept cars made heads turn this year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 25, 2022

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX comes with a distinctive design 

This concept vehicle covered more than 1,200 km on a single charge

Its design is highly aerodynamic and comes with a drag coefficient of 0.17

BMW showcased iX Flow this year at CES 2022 

This EV is laminated with electrophoretic film that contains microcapsules  

This makes the EV capable to change its exterior colour and design 

The all-electric Jeep Magneto 2.0 is a crazy looking off-roader based on Wrangler  

The much-awaited Sony Vision S 02 was unveiled at the CES 2022 earlier this year

This concept EV from Sony promises to offer 536 hp of power output 
