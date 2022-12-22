Tata Curvv is one of the most interesting concept cars showcased in 2022
Tata Curvv EV concept was showcased with sharp design and a coupe SUV appearance
Expect the Tata Curvv EV concept to enter production in 2024
Tata Avinya is another stunning EV concept broke cover in 2022
The Tata Avinya previews a premium electric MPV
Tata Avinya EV is expected t enter production later this decade
Mahindra showcased five different and exciting electric concepts in 2022
Mahindra electric SUV concept showcased in 2022 are BE.05, BE.07, BE.09, XUV.e8, XUV.e9
These five electric SUV concepts come different from each other with distinctive design and technologies