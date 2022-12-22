Indian auto industry witnessed unveiling of some spectacular concept cars in 2022

Published Dec 22, 2022

Tata Curvv is one of the most interesting concept cars showcased in 2022

Tata Curvv EV concept was showcased with sharp design and a coupe SUV appearance

Expect the Tata Curvv EV concept to enter production in 2024

Tata Avinya is another stunning EV concept broke cover in 2022

The Tata Avinya previews a premium electric MPV

Tata Avinya EV is expected t enter production later this decade

Mahindra showcased five different and exciting electric concepts in 2022

Mahindra electric SUV concept showcased in 2022 are BE.05, BE.07, BE.09, XUV.e8, XUV.e9

These five electric SUV concepts come different from each other with distinctive design and technologies
