General Motors is known as a key rival against Tesla and the former is increasing its stake in the EV world
GM, known as one of the Big Three automakers in the US has started servicing Tesla cars in its workshops as a new revenue generating method
GM claims to have already serviced around 11,000 Tesla cars in its workshops and the numbers are increasing
Tesla usually services its cars in its own workshops, but not the collision repairs
GM is finding this space as an opportunity to generate more revenue
This move from GM comes at a time when the automaker itself is focusing on EVs and aims to compete with Tesla in the coming years
Clearly, Tesla denial to repair collision repair has become an opportunity for the GM dealers
General Motors claims that this strategy will make its own workforce ready for the future when EV repairing will be more frequent and mainstream
With auto major like GM already taken this strategy, other carmakers too could adopt this similar strategy to ramp up revenue