Ghiath - the crime-busting Dubai Police SUV

Ghiath is also called 'Beast Patrol' and there's enough reason why
Dubai Police has hundreds of these Made-in-UAE SUVs
Manufactured by W Motors, Ghiath isn't the quickest in the Dubai Police fleet
But the SUV has a massive road presence
Some of the crucial tech details are kept confidential
But it is likely based on Nissan Patrol and gets 4x4 capabilities
Ghiath gets a 16-inch screen inside and can track from a considerable distance
There is also a drone system inside the cabin for aerial surveillance