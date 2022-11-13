Ghiath - the crime-busting Dubai Police SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 13, 2022

Ghiath is also called 'Beast Patrol' and there's enough reason why

Dubai Police has hundreds of these Made-in-UAE SUVs

Manufactured by W Motors, Ghiath isn't the quickest in the Dubai Police fleet

But the SUV has a massive road presence

Some of the crucial tech details are kept confidential

But it is likely based on Nissan Patrol and gets 4x4 capabilities

Ghiath gets a 16-inch screen inside and can track from a considerable distance

It has a 4.0-litre V6 or a 5.6-litre V8 engine under the hood

There is also a drone system inside the cabin for aerial surveillance
For more awesome cars in the Dubai Police fleet...
Click Here