Get set to pay even more for your favourite car from April. Here's why

Various auto OEMs have announced an increase in prices of their cars & bikes from April 1
They have attributed this to rise in inflation and regulatory requirements
Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices across models
The carmaker hasn't yet revealed the quantum of price hike
The OEM has had seven price hikes since January of 2021
Honda Cars will increase the price of one of its best-selling model - Amaze
The price will go up by around ₹12,000, depending on variants
Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of its two-wheelers by up to 2%
Even commercial vehicles are set to see price hikes. Tata will increase prices of its CVs by up to 5 per cent