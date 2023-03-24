Get set to pay even more for your favourite car from April. Here's why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 24, 2023

Various auto OEMs have announced an increase in prices of their cars & bikes from April 1

They have attributed this to rise in inflation and regulatory requirements

Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices across models

The carmaker hasn't yet revealed the quantum of price hike

 Check product page

The OEM has had seven price hikes since January of 2021

 Honda Cars will increase the price of one of its best-selling model - Amaze

The price will go up by around 12,000, depending on variants

 Hero MotoCorp will increase prices of its two-wheelers by up to 2%

Even commercial vehicles are set to see price hikes. Tata will increase prices of its CVs by up to 5 per cent
Want to find the best deals on your favourite cars and bikes?
Click Here