Genesis has the best tech innovation out there!

Genesis, the premium arm of Hyundai, secured a top spot for innovation in the J.D Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study
Genesis earned the top Innovation Index score of 643
This means Genesis offers a significant number of advanced technologies across its product lineup
This is the Genesis' second consecutive year at the top of the list
The J.D Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market
The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each automaker
This year the study was based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles after 90 days of ownership
The study examines how much owners like the technologies and how many issues they face
The study was carried out earlier this year