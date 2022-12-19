Genesis has the best tech innovation out there!

Genesis, the premium arm of Hyundai, secured a top spot for innovation in the J.D Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study 

Genesis earned the top Innovation Index score of 643

This means Genesis offers a significant number of advanced technologies across its product lineup

This is the Genesis' second consecutive year at the top of the list

The J.D Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market

The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each automaker 

This year the study was based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles after 90 days of ownership

The study examines how much owners like the technologies and how many issues they face

The study was carried out earlier this year
