Genesis G90 is luxury on wheels. Check out

The flagship luxury sedan from Genesis, G90 exude superior style and elegance in terms of design
It sports the brand's signature crest grille at the front face
The quad lamps add oomph to the already sleek silhouette of the car
Genesis' G-matrix pattern has been widely used in designing the model
The rear flaunts LED light strips connecting the taillights
Air suspensions are capable of lowering the car's height at high speed
Its 3.5-litre V6 engine can churn power output of 375 hp and 530 Nm of torque
The interiors offer a fragrance system, massaging seats and a fingerprint scanner to get access instead of a traditional key among others
It offers a feel of personal business class seat, won't you agree?