Genesis G90 is luxury on wheels. Check out

Published Nov 29, 2022

The flagship luxury sedan from Genesis, G90 exude superior style and elegance in terms of design

It sports the brand's signature crest grille at the front face 

The quad lamps add oomph to the already sleek silhouette of the car 

Genesis' G-matrix pattern has been widely used in designing the model

The rear flaunts LED light strips connecting the taillights

Air suspensions are capable of lowering the car's height at high speed

Its 3.5-litre V6 engine can churn power output of 375 hp and 530 Nm of torque

The interiors offer a fragrance system, massaging seats and a fingerprint scanner to get access instead of a traditional key among others

It offers a feel of personal business class seat, won't you agree?
