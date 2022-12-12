Gear up as BMW is set to bring in eight new models in India

BMW announces that it is ready to introduce eight new products over the next eight weeks in India
BMW believes that this move will help the brand continue its sales momentum next year
BMW India President Vikram Pawah notes that there is a positive sales push in the market
The new products will help in overcoming obstacles such as inflation and rising interest rates
The brand says currently it has the best electric portfolio in the country
BMW recently launched its XM SUV for a price of ₹2.60 crore
The BMW XM is the first SUV to come from the M brand with plug-in hybrid technology
BMW will also launch the luxury electric sedan, i7, soon
It comes with 31.1-inch theatre screen at the rear