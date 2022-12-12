Gear up as BMW is set to bring in eight new models in India

BMW announces that it is ready to introduce eight new products over the next eight weeks in India 

BMW believes that this move will help the brand continue its sales momentum next year 

BMW India President Vikram Pawah notes that there is a positive sales push in the market

The new products will help in overcoming obstacles such as inflation and rising interest rates

The brand says currently it has the best electric portfolio in the country 

BMW recently launched its XM SUV for a price of 2.60 crore

The BMW XM is the first SUV to come from the M brand with plug-in hybrid technology   

BMW will also launch the luxury electric sedan, i7, soon

It comes with 31.1-inch theatre screen at the rear
