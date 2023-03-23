Fronx, Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV, all set for launch soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 23, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is all set for its official launch in April

Based on the Baleno hatchback, Fronx will be offered via the Nexa chain of dealerships. Bookings are currently open

Fronx gets an aerodynamic silhouette and sports crystal block LED DRLs and NEXWave grille 

The SUV will be offered across six single-tone and three dual-tone colour options

Fronx cabin will borrow several features from siblings in Maruti camp. This includes HUD, 9-inch display screen, 360-degree camera etc

Mechanically, Fronx will get two engines - a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet and a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet engine

Fronx will offer five-speed manual transmission as well as AGS

Fronx has been built on the HEARTECT platform and will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD and other safety highlights
Want to know more about Maruti Suzuki Fronx?
Click Here