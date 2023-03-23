Fronx, Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV, all set for launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is all set for its official launch in April
Based on the Baleno hatchback, Fronx will be offered via the Nexa chain of dealerships. Bookings are currently open
Fronx gets an aerodynamic silhouette and sports crystal block LED DRLs and NEXWave grille
The SUV will be offered across six single-tone and three dual-tone colour options
Fronx cabin will borrow several features from siblings in Maruti camp. This includes HUD, 9-inch display screen, 360-degree camera etc
Mechanically, Fronx will get two engines - a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet and a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet engine
Fronx will offer five-speed manual transmission as well as AGS
Fronx has been built on the HEARTECT platform and will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD and other safety highlights